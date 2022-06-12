Pason Systems Inc. (PSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on June 30th

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

PSI stock traded down C$0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting C$15.33. The company had a trading volume of 191,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,533. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.70. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$7.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$74.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price (up previously from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.58.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

