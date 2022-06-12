Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PGPHF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,753 to CHF 1,461 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Partners Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,800 to CHF 1,725 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,593.00.

Shares of Partners Group stock opened at $960.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,103.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1,318.25. Partners Group has a 1 year low of $960.08 and a 1 year high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

