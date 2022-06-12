Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Raised to C$38.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.71.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

PXT stock opened at C$28.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$17.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.34. The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 6.86.

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$523.94 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 6.965221 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.34%.

In other news, Director Sigmund Cornelius bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,150. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.76, for a total transaction of C$1,388,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,552,000. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,500.

Parex Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.