Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of Parex Resources stock traded down C$0.69 on Friday, reaching C$28.82. 681,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,734. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$17.28 and a 52 week high of C$30.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$523.94 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 6.965221 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PXT. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.71.

In other Parex Resources news, Director Sigmund Cornelius bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$136,150. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 50,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.76, for a total transaction of C$1,388,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,552,000. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock worth $1,731,500.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

