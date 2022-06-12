Pallapay Price Hits $0.0126 (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Pallapay has a market cap of $9.38 million and $229,576.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pallapay has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00327853 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00033911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.54 or 0.00430015 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

