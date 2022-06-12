Oxygen (OXY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxygen has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $348,640.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 34,864,241 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.