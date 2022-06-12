OriginTrail Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.73 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. OriginTrail has a market cap of $87.73 million and $1.13 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Profile

TRAC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,191,822 coins. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

