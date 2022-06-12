Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Stake Lifted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,013,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,649 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $10,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Orange by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.3333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Orange from €9.00 ($9.68) to €9.50 ($10.22) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

