Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Up 119.2% in May

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 119.2% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS OTLC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 194,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,947. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-ß2, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

