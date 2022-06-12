Olyseum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,677.00 (OLY)

Olyseum (OLY) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. Olyseum has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $3,677.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olyseum coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Olyseum has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Olyseum alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00334012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00033511 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.67 or 0.00432651 BTC.

Olyseum Profile

Olyseum launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,320,590,384 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Olyseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olyseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.