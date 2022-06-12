Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.60.
Shares of OLLI stock opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.65. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,979,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,824,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,963,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,936,000.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
