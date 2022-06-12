Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.60.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.65. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,979,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,824,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,963,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,936,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

