Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 35,620 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 89,281 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

