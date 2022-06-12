Oasis Management Co Ltd. Makes New $7.11 Million Investment in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,824,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,000. RLX Technology accounts for about 1.2% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of RLX Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $17,159,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,438 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,736,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 389.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after buying an additional 1,668,637 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 368.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,914,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 1,505,300 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of RLX Technology stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.86. RLX Technology Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $9.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.86.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 38.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

