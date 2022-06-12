Oasis Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Yatsen worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 332,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 27,632 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YSG stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

Yatsen ( NYSE:YSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

