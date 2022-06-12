NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Short Interest Update

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a growth of 908.3% from the May 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NSFDF remained flat at $$0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,575. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. NXT Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

