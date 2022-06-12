Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Up 220.5% in May

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,200 shares, an increase of 220.5% from the May 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 793,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 13,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 55,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 61,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

NAD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 650,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,586. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

