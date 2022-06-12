Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NQP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. 59,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,963. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

