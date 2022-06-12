Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on July 1st

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.493 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQX opened at $23.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQQX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,474,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after buying an additional 81,227 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 36.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 43,142 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,194,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,621,000 after buying an additional 38,689 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.