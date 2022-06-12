Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on July 1st

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.493 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQX opened at $23.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $31.00.
About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
