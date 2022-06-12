Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 1st

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NMT stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.74. 11,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,862. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

