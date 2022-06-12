Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, an increase of 258.0% from the May 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JFR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 17.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 906,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 25,834 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 541,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 72,958 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 678,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 26,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,620,000.

Shares of JFR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.93. 159,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,628. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $10.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

