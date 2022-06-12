Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 805.7% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 164,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2,531.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 17.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,996 shares during the period.

Shares of JCE stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.13. 51,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,799. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

