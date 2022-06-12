Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAZ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

