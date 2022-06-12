NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Update

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 2,675.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NTT DATA stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. NTT DATA has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.

