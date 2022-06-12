North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3,868.66

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,868.66 ($48.48) and traded as low as GBX 3,820 ($47.87). North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,820 ($47.87), with a volume of 3,132 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,866.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,182.04. The company has a market capitalization of £521.85 million and a PE ratio of 8.19.
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:NAS)
Further Reading
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.