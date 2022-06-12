Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Nordic American Tankers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Nordic American Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn $0.03 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 266.7%.

Shares of NAT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,992,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 189.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 144,941 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

