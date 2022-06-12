Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MBTC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,427. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. Nocturne Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Get Nocturne Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nocturne Acquisition by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 60,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nocturne Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocturne Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.