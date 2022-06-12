Nichols plc (LON:NICL) Insider Buys £1,908 in Stock

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) insider David Rattigan acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($15.94) per share, with a total value of £1,908 ($2,390.98).

David Rattigan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, David Rattigan acquired 3,656 shares of Nichols stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($16.79) per share, with a total value of £48,990.40 ($61,391.48).

Shares of LON:NICL opened at GBX 1,265 ($15.85) on Friday. Nichols plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,105 ($13.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,645 ($20.61). The firm has a market cap of £461.42 million and a PE ratio of -21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,338.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,372.03.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($16.60) price objective on shares of Nichols in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

