NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 487 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,707 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $821,194,000 after acquiring an additional 465,780 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,327,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after acquiring an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,500,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $463.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $377.12 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

