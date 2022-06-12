NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 288,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 711,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,538,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $220.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

