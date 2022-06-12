NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,868,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,680,000 after buying an additional 1,913,451 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,074,000 after buying an additional 1,874,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,319,000 after buying an additional 1,771,090 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

ABBV opened at $143.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.08. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $253.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

