NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 345 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

BLK stock opened at $617.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $763.85. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $582.58 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

