NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $205.39 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $193.17 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

