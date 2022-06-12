Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Short Interest Down 74.3% in May

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NEXXY traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,405. Nexi has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nexi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nexi from €10.80 ($11.61) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

