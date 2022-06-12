Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Short Interest Down 74.3% in May

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXYGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NEXXY traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,405. Nexi has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nexi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nexi from €10.80 ($11.61) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Nexi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

