New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

New Fortress Energy has a payout ratio of -38.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

NASDAQ:NFE traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $52.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.53.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.76. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 280,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $11,655,972.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,759,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,464,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 980,057 shares of company stock worth $43,183,972 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

