Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Hits $0.98 on Top Exchanges

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $811.67 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00003570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.69 or 0.00354203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00032328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.14 or 0.00453724 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 824,371,598 coins and its circulating supply is 824,370,994 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.