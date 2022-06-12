Neutrino Dollar Market Capitalization Achieves $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000317 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000510 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002939 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00052924 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000061 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

USDN is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.