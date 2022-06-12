Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NBLY. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a C$39.00 price target on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy to a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

NBLY stock opened at C$21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.02. The stock has a market cap of C$740.27 million and a P/E ratio of -8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 12 month low of C$21.21 and a 12 month high of C$40.07.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. It operates in 172 locations. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

