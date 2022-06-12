NCM Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13,820.8% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $175.40 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $344.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.48.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

