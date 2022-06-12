NCM Capital Management LLC Takes $868,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 36,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.81.

WEN opened at $18.16 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

