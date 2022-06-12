NCM Capital Management LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.0% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.31.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.27.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

