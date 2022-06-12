NCM Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,208 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,208 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.84.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $93.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

