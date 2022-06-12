NCM Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,040 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,040 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. NIKE accounts for about 1.8% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.23.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $114.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.