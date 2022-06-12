NCM Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 190,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 92,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $97.33 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $93.29 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

