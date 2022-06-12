NCM Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV opened at $104.40 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.99.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.