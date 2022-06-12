NCM Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,841 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 746,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,799,000 after purchasing an additional 282,313 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 184,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 50,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

VZ stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $213.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

