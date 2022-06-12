NCM Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,425 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.4% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE opened at $75.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.79. The company has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a PE ratio of 102.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

