NCM Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,972 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average of $135.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.38 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

