NCM Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,350 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Eaton by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,415 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 23,049.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 597,675 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Eaton by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after acquiring an additional 451,727 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1,647.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,977,000 after acquiring an additional 416,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,368,000 after purchasing an additional 414,104 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $137.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $130.43 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.90.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

