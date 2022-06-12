Navcoin Price Tops $0.0731 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0731 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.38 million and $25,661.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000665 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001370 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006274 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,679,588 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

