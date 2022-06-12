Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Down 76.0% in May

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.62. 5,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,956. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GASNY shares. Barclays upped their price target on Naturgy Energy Group from €29.00 ($31.18) to €29.60 ($31.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €22.70 ($24.41) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Naturgy Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.